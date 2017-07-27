Putin forbids escapists to be civil servants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law prohibiting employment of citizens who did not serve in the army.

According to Oxu.Az, the text of the document is available on the official Internet portal of legal information.

According to the document, the military commissariats will have to inform the heads of state and municipal bodies of the existence of escapists.

The law also prescribes the procedure for the participation of escapists in the conscription commission's meeting when deciding on a ban. If the employer finds that he hired a citizen who did not wish to serve, he will be required to dismiss this person within 10 days.

On July 14 this year, the State Duma approved this bill in the third reading.

News.Az

