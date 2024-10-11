Putin hails close ties between Russia, Iran in first meeting with Pezeshkian

Putin hails close ties between Russia, Iran in first meeting with Pezeshkian

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted close relations between Moscow and Tehran in his first meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

The talks took place during the international forum "The Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development," held in Ashgabat in honour of the 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet Makhtumkuli Fraghi, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "We are actively working together on the international arena and our assessments of current events in the world are often very close," Putin emphasized.This was the first meeting between the two presidents. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the sides will discuss bilateral issues as well as the situation in the Middle East.

News.Az