Putin hails development of Russia-Azerbaijan trade, economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is developing positively, President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Astana on Wednesda, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that on the key issue - trade and economic interaction, our relations are developing positively. This is more than four billion in turnover and 4.3-4.5 billion are direct Russian investments in the economy of Azerbaijan. The trend is good, in the first half of the year, as far as I know think, there has already been a 13% growth. In general, everything is developing positively," the head of the Russian state said.Putin also touched upon joint infrastructure projects of Moscow and Baku, noting that the North-South international transport corridor comes as the priority.He recalled that the countries are working together on the basis of an agreement signed at the end of 2022. The president added that this is "a good basis for developing relations in all areas."Putin also drew attention to the humanitarian component of cooperation, stressing that the Days of Russian Culture had recently completed in Azerbaijan."I always note your personal special attention to supporting the Russian language: more than 300 schools in Azerbaijan work with the Russian language, teach young people and children the language. This creates a good basis and prospects for maintaining and developing our relations for the future," the Russian leader concluded.

News.Az