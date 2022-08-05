Putin hails steps taken by Russia, Türkiye to normalize situation in Syria

Russia and Türkiye have done much to normalize the situation in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“Naturally, we will speak about the problems we have been dealing with for quite a long time. I mean issues of the security in the region, first of all, the Syrian crisis,” the Russian leader said.

“Turkey and Russia have made a very big contribution to the normalization of the situation. We will discuss this topic as well,” Putin added.

