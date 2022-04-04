Putin has no plans to hold talks with UN under-secretary-general visiting Moscow – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule does not include contacts with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, who arrived in Moscow the day before, a Kremlin spokesman said on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"No, the president has no plans in this regard,” Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow.

He noted that Russia’s contacts with the UN Under-Secretary-General will take place through the Foreign Ministry.

News.Az