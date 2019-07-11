Putin held phone conversation with Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, APA reports quoting Sputniknews.

"The sides discussed issues of the settlement in the southeast of Ukraine and joint work on the return of persons held on both sides," Peskov said. "They agreed to continue this work at the expert level. The possibility of continuing contacts in the Normandy format was also discussed."

News.Az

News.Az