Putin holds security council meeting to discuss US missile strikes in Syria

President Vladimir Putin plans to convene a Russian Security Council meeting Friday to discuss the deadly US missile attack on a Syrian airfield, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to AzVision.

"He will hold an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov told reporters.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

"It can be said now that the meeting will be held in connection with the missile strikes that the US carried out overnight on Syria," Peskov specified.

