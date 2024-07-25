Putin holds talks with Syria’s Assad in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held bilateral talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in the Kremlin, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Welcoming his Syrian counterpart, Putin said, "Dear mister president, I am very happy to see you. ""We have the opportunity to talk about the entire set of our relations. We have not seen each other for a while," the Russian leader added.Previously, the two leaders met in the Kremlin on March 15, 2023, with their talks lasting three hours. Putin and Assad had a phone conversation on March 23, 2024, when Assad resolutely condemned the terror attack on Crocus City Hall, stressing that Syria was mourning together with the Russian people.

