Putin: Investigators will soon establish cause of St. Petersburg metro blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that the investigators will soon find out the cause of Monday’s blast in St. Petersburg’s metro, APA reported citing TA

The president said now the investigators are considering various theories, including those linked to terrorism.



"The causes (of blast) are unclear, that’s why it is early to speak about this now. The investigation will show," Putin said at the meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

News.Az

News.Az