Putin invites Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russia, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Speaking at a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Astana on Friday, Putin recalled that he repeatedly held meetings in a trilateral format with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I am pleased to invite the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, both countries need to agree on a date and meet in Russia at any place, any time, in Sochi, in Saint Petersburg, or in Moscow,” he added.

News.Az