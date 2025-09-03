Putin invites North Korea's Kim to visit Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia.

After their meeting in Beijing was over, the Russian leader walked Kim to his car. "See you soon," the North Korean leader said, addressing Putin through an interpreter. "Yes, we are waiting for you; do come," Putin replied, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Kim wished Putin good health and success in his work. "Likewise," the Russian president said.

News.Az