Putin: It is not up to me to evaluate President Trump's activities

Putin: It is not up to me to evaluate President Trump's activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We actually see that some serious achievements have been made during the short period of time that has passed since he took office."

"It is not up to me to evaluate President Trump’s activities, it is his voters, the American people, who should do that," Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday. "We actually see that some serious achievements have been made during the short period of time that has passed since he took office." Just look at how the markets have gone up," he added, according to TASS.

Putin stressed that the accusations hurled against Russia for allegedly interfering in the 2016 US election and the situation regarding Russian media are nothing but spy hysteria and nonsense.

The president is certain that Trump’s opponents concocted all the allegations about Russia’s supposed meddling in the US election.

Trump is being restrained from pursuing better relations with Russia, yet Putin believes that ties are expected to be normalized.

News.Az

News.Az