Putin commended the bloc for opposing Western policies and advocated for a new payment system to circumvent sanctions, News.Az reports citing Euronews .

Russian President Vladimir Putin presided at the closing session of a summit of the BRICS group of nations, praising its role as a counterbalance to what he called the West's “perverse methods".The Russian leader accused the West of trying to stem the growing power of the Global South with “illegal unilateral sanctions, blatant protectionism, manipulation of currency and stock markets, and relentless foreign influence ostensibly promoting democracy, human rights, and the climate change agenda.”“Such perverse methods and approaches — to put it bluntly — lead to the emergence of new conflicts and the aggravation of old disagreements,” Putin said."One example of this is Ukraine, which is being used to create critical threats to Russia’s security, while ignoring our vital interests, our just concerns, and the infringement of the rights of Russian-speaking people.”Putin and the Kremlin have long justified their full-scale invasion of Russia's neighbour in early 2022 by claiming the West has been using Ukraine as a puppet against Moscow and that the government in Kyiv has acted vindictively against its Russian-speaking citizens. However, it has never provided any evidence to back these claims.

