Putin, Lukashenko again discuss migrant situation on Belarusian-EU border

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko again discussed the situation on Belarus’ border with EU countries in a phone conversation, expressing concern over the unacceptable actions of Polish border guards who use brute force and riot control weapons against migrants, the Kremlin press service said on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The presidents continued their discussion of the migrant situation at the border between Belarus and the European Union. They expressed grave concern over the Polish border guards’ unacceptable brutal actions, including extensive use of force and special equipment," the statement said.

In his turn, the Belarusian president reported the November 17 phone conversation with Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed Minsk’s actions on de-escalating the crisis and providing humanitarian aid to the migrants. "The presidents of Russia and Belarus noted the importance of establishing cooperation between Minsk and the EU to resolve the issue," the statement emphasized.

The leaders of both countries also touched on the aspects of Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the sphere of trade and economy. The parties agreed to continue regular contacts at various levels.

