Putin, Lukashenko agree to meet again before yearend – Kremlin

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed a report that the Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, agreed to meet once again before the end of the year at their talks on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Belarusian television reported about this arrangement earlier on Tuesday.

"The leaders have agreed to meet before the end of the year," Peskov said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin and Lukashenko spent four hours in talks that focused on issues of integration of the two countries, cooperation in the energy sector as well as amendments to Russia’s tax legislation and their impact on the economy of Belarus. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said after the talks that the two leaders had agreed to set up a working group of Cabinet members to discuss integration and outstanding issues.

