Putin, Lukashenko to hold face-to-face talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will hold face-to-face talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, TASS reports.

According to the news agency, the two leaders will discuss the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields, allied relations, discuss international issues, the situation in the region and issues related to joint response to emerging challenges.

News.Az