Putin, Lukashenko to meet in Moscow in coming weeks

The Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, will meet in Moscow in the coming two weeks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

"The date is being discussed, but the two presidents agreed yesterday that this will happen in the coming weeks. Correspondingly, the meeting will definitely take place in the coming couple of weeks," Peskov said, answering a question about Lukashenko’s visit to Moscow for talks with Putin.

On Sunday, the Kremlin press service reported that Putin and Lukashenko agreed in a phone conversation to hold a meeting in Moscow in the coming weeks. This was the sixth conversation between the presidents lately.

