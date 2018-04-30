Yandex metrika counter

Putin, Macron, agree on need to preserve Iran nuclear deal: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed in a phone conversation on the need to preserve and fully implement the Iran nuclear deal, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

The phone call took place at the initiative of the French administration, the Kremlin statement said, according to AzVision.

