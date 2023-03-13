Putin may go to G20 summit in India, though no decision made yet: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin may go to the G20 summit in India, but no decision has yet been made, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"It cannot be ruled out," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked if Putin's participation in the summit in India was being considered. "But no decision has been made yet," Peskov clarified.

"Russia continues its full participation in the G20 format, we intend to continue it," Peskov pointed out.

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place in India in September.

Last year, the Russian delegation at the G20 leaders' forum was headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In 2020 and 2021 Putin took part in the G20 summits via video link, and in 2019 he came to the meeting of heads of state, which was held in Japan.

News.Az