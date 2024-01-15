Putin may visit North Korea in near future: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea may take place in the foreseeable future, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Vladimir Putin has an effective invitation to pay an official visit to Pyongyang. We hope that such a visit will take place and that the Russian president will visit [the DPRK] in the foreseeable future. The timing of such a visit will be further coordinated via diplomatic channels," Peskov said.

Asked about the possibility of Putin's meeting with the DPRK’s Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who is visiting Moscow these days, Peskov said, "As for a meeting in order to inform the president about the outcome of the talks between the two [foreign] ministers, we do not rule out such a meeting. We will keep you informed."

Russian and North Korean foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui are scheduled to hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday, January 16.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited Putin to pay a visit to Pyongyang during his visit to Russia last September.

