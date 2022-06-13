Putin meets former Kazakh president Nazarbayev in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan’s former President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting in Moscow on the occasion of 30 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

During the meeting, Putin and Nazarbayev reaffirmed that Russia-Kazakhstan relations are based on equitable dialogue.

The parties also expressed confidence in the further expansion of relations between the two countries.

News.Az