Putin meets former Kazakh president Nazarbayev in Moscow
- 13 Jun 2022 06:26
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan’s former President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting in Moscow on the occasion of 30 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.
During the meeting, Putin and Nazarbayev reaffirmed that Russia-Kazakhstan relations are based on equitable dialogue.
The parties also expressed confidence in the further expansion of relations between the two countries.