Putin names conditions for resolving Ukraine situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, stressed that a settlement around Ukraine is only possible if Russia's legitimate security interests are unconditionally taken into account, News.Az reports citing the Kremlin press service.

"Vladimir Putin stressed that such a settlement is only possible with unconditional consideration of Russia's legitimate security interests, including the recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, the solution of the tasks of demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian state and ensuring its neutral status," the press release reads.

News.Az