Putin nominates Mishustin as prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted the candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin for the post of Prime Minister to the State Duma, lower house of the parliament, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin announced, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has submitted a proposal on the candidacy of Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin for the post of Prime Minister to the State Duma," Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel.The politician recalled that the State Duma "for the first time in the history of modern Russia will form the line-up of the government: approve the chairman of the government, his deputies, and federal ministers.""The deputies will exercise their new powers established by amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation in 2020," Volodin said."We are entering a new stage of joint work between the legislative and executive powers. If earlier problems were often explained by shortcomings of the government or one of the ministers, now both the government and deputies of the State Duma will bear responsibility for the result," Volodin concluded.

News.Az