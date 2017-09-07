Putin not invited to UN reform summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not receive an invitation to the UN reform summit.

This event was proposed by US President Donald Trump before the beginning of the session of the UN General Assembly on September 18, TASS reports citing the assistant to the Russian president Jury Ushakov.

At the proposed meeting, the US president suggested discussing the reform of the UN structure. Leaders of world states will be invited to this meeting, provided that they sign a declaration consisting of 10 points, which calls on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to begin reforming the organization.

The general political debate in the UN will begin on September 19 with a speech directly from Guterres. For the first time Donald Trump will speak from this rostrum.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to deliver a speech on September 21.

News.Az

News.Az