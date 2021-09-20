Yandex metrika counter

Putin not planning to attend online COVID-19 summit, Kremlin says

Putin not planning to attend online COVID-19 summit, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to take part in the online global COVID-19 summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, TASS reports. 

"The president does not plan to attend this summit. The level of our participation will be determined through diplomatic channels," he said.

The White House confirmed on Saturday that Biden would organize an online COVID-19 summit on the UN General Assembly sidelines on September 22. Peskov earlier said that the Kremlin had received the summit invitation from the US.


