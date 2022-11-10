Putin not to take part in G-20 summit in Indonesia

Putin not to take part in G-20 summit in Indonesia

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will not participate in the upcoming G-20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, the Kremlin spokesman announced on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Dmitry Peskov said that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia instead.

The spokesman noted that Putin's possible participation in the G-20 is being worked out, perhaps through a videoconference format.

On Monday, Peskov also said Putin does not plan to go to this weekend’s East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The G-20 summit will take place in Bali next Tuesday and Wednesday, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan among the world leaders set to attend.

News.Az