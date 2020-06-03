Putin not to take part in summit on coronavirus vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to participate in a summit on the development of a coronavirus vaccine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

When asked if Putin had accepted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s invitation, Peskov said that Russia "is not expected to be represented at the highest level."

The Russian presidential spokesman redirected the question as to who would represent the country to the Ministry of Health.

Johnson earlier invited Putin to participate in the virtual Global Vaccine Summit 2020 that the United Kingdom will host on June 4. The British embassy in Russia said that the main goal of the event was to mobilize the resources that the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization needed to ensure universal availability of a vaccine against the coronavirus.

