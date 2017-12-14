Putin on Saakashvili's actions: This is 'a spit in the face' of Ukrainian, Georgian people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Putin wondered how people of Ukraine can stand Saakashvili's actions.

According to Sputnik International, the president noted that Saakashvili, who used to be the leader of the independent Georgian state, "is now running around [in Ukraine] on main squares and shouting to the entire world ‘I am a Ukrainian."

"Doesn't Ukraine have real Ukrainians? And Ukraine puts up with it, do you understand? It is such a shame to look at all this, my heart is breaking," Putin said when commenting on the disgraced former Georgian leader.

As for the Ukrainian crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States “is a full-fledged participant in the settlement process, regardless of whether it is in the Normandy Format or not. It is still very deeply involved and aware of all the events taking place there."

"With regard to the Minsk format and its effectiveness, efficiency is, of course, low, and in my opinion, primarily because of the unconstructive position of the representatives of today's Kiev authorities. There is no desire to implement the Minsk agreements, no desire to launch a real political process, the completion of which could be the implementation of an agreement on the special status of the Donbass, which is enshrined in the relevant law of Ukraine, adopted by the Rada [Ukraine's parliament], but not yet introduced under various pretexts in force, and such an agreement exists, and the parameters of this law are well known," he said.

News.Az

