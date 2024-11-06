Putin open to dialogue with US, Kremlin reiterates
Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to dialogue with the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured reporters, News.Az reports citing TASS .
Commenting on whether the Russian leader is ready to hold phone talks with Donald Trump after his election victory, Peskov recounted Putin’s remarks about his readiness for communication and dialogue. "This has been our consistent position, and it is well-known globally," the Russian presidential spokesman said.
Voting in the US presidential election ended on Wednesday morning, Moscow time. While official results have yet to be announced, Fox News has already projected that Trump is leading the election with 277 Electoral College votes, out of the 270 needed to win. Trump himself has already declared himself the 47th President of the United States. US House Speaker Mike Johnson has congratulated ‘President-elect’ Trump, as have foreign leaders.
Commenting on whether the Russian leader is ready to hold phone talks with Donald Trump after his election victory, Peskov recounted Putin’s remarks about his readiness for communication and dialogue. "This has been our consistent position, and it is well-known globally," the Russian presidential spokesman said.
Voting in the US presidential election ended on Wednesday morning, Moscow time. While official results have yet to be announced, Fox News has already projected that Trump is leading the election with 277 Electoral College votes, out of the 270 needed to win. Trump himself has already declared himself the 47th President of the United States. US House Speaker Mike Johnson has congratulated ‘President-elect’ Trump, as have foreign leaders.