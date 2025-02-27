Putin optimistic about renewed Russia-US contacts

"We all see how rapidly the world is changing, the situation in the world. In this regard, I would like to note that the first contacts with the new US administration inspire certain hopes," Putin told a meeting of the Federal Security Service, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

"There is a mutual dedication to work towards restoring interstate relations and gradually resolving the enormous volume of accumulated systemic and strategic problems in the global architecture."

He emphasized that "it was precisely these problems that provoked both the Ukrainian and other regional crises at the time."