Putin orders budget preparation for continuing the war
Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that defense spending will remain a priority in the country's new budget . During a meeting with government members, focused on the 2025 budget and the upcoming three-year period, he emphasized that key areas for financial investment will continue to include "strengthening defense capabilities," the integration of annexed regions of Ukraine, social support for citizens, and the technological development of the economy.
Putin also announced that new national projects are planned to launch in 2025, which will require substantial financial resources. To ensure their successful implementation, funding must be secured through the federal budget. Additionally, the president mentioned the need to "fine-tune the tax system," including tax increases, which could bring in 17 trillion rubles to the treasury over the next six years.
In the current 2024 budget, 10.8 trillion rubles are allocated for defense needs, 60% more than the previous year. Military spending accounts for 30% of the total budget, a record level since Soviet times. Experts estimate that actual expenses could exceed the planned amount by one-third, reaching 13.3 trillion rubles by the end of the year.
While defense spending is expected to decrease starting in 2025, analysts express doubts about the feasibility of these plans given the current priorities and economic challenges.
