Putin orders Russian forces pullout from Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the Defense Ministry to start the pullout of the Russian military group from Syria.

"I order the Defense Ministry and the chief of the General Staff to begin the pullout of the Russian military group to permanent locations," Putin told an audience of military personnel, TASS reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria on Monday morning. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu and Commander of the Russian troops in Syria Colonel General Sergey Surovikin met Putin at the air base.

News.Az

News.Az