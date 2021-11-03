Putin plans no contacts on OPEC+ issue so far, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans no domestic or foreign contacts on the OPEC+ issue so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, adding that Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak deals with those questions, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"At the current moment — no. You know that Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander] Novak who supervises this area of work, is in constant touch with his OPEC+ colleagues," Peskov said when asked whether Putin plans any telephone talks with OPEC+ colleagues or domestic meetings on the same issue amid the current situation on energy markets.

Meanwhile, Novak is in constant touch with the president, the spokesman added.

