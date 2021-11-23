Putin plans no international contacts to discuss situation on global oil market, Kremlin says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans no top-level international contacts for discussing the situation on the global oil market so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"No, the president has no [such plans]," he said when asked a respective question.

When asked to comment on statements made by a number of largest oil-consuming countries on possible release of part of their strategic reserves to push crude prices down, as well as the possibility of revising the OPEC+ agreement amid the situation on the global oil market, Peskov noted that "the Russian side is committed to its obligations within the OPEC+ agreements."

The issue is supervised by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that questions "on any planned contacts should be addressed to his office."

