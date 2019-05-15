Putin, Pompeo discuss New START, US withdrawal from INF — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo have discussed the situation with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), and Russia expressed disappointment over US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday, TASS reports.
Ushakov said that Putin and Pompeo discussed issues of strategic stability at the talks in Sochi.
"We said that we expect the US administration to specify [US President Donald] Trump's idea of strategic stability. We also expressed disappointment over US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. We discussed the situation around the New START which expires in 2021," Ushakov added.
He noted that if Washington does not finalize its position on the New START soon, then Moscow "will have to take necessary measures to ensure its security and defense capabilities."
