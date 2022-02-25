Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation for negotiations with Ukraine to Minsk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"As you know, Ukrainian President Zelensky stated his readiness today to discuss the neutral status of Ukraine. Initially, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the [Russian] operation aims to aid LPR and DPR, including by demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. Which is, essentially, an inalienable component of the neutral status," Peskov said.

"In response to [President Vladimir] Zelensky’s proposal, Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation at the level of representatives of Defense Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Presidential Administration to Minsk for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation," he noted.

News.Az