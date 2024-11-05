Putin reaffirms Russia's willingness for talks with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated Moscow's readiness for talks with Kyiv.

"I have said it more than once that Russia is not just ready for talks but has already held such talks at a certain point, specifically at the very beginning of this conflict," he stated during a ceremony of receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors, News.Az reports, citing TASS. "Those talks even resulted in a mutually acceptable treaty, which was initialed by the Ukrainian side," Putin noted."But the Ukrainian side rejected that treaty on the advice of external parties, as confirmed by Ukrainian officials," the president recalled.

