Putin reveals date of Azerbaijani president's next visit to Russia

Putin reveals date of Azerbaijani president's next visit to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting in Moscow on June 13.

The heads of state discussed bilateral relations at the meeting, which took place in Kremlin, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.

Putin said Moscow is preparing for the next visit of the Azerbaijani president, noting that the visit will take place on August 30.

"As for our bilateral relations, we’ll be discussing this in detail during your visit to Russia on August 30,” he added.

