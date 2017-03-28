Putin, Rouhani discuss Caspian Sea legal status

+ ↺ − 16 px

I discussed with the Russian president the issue related to the Caspian Sea legal status”, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a joint press conference fol

He said that they reviewed the documents on the Convention of the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

Putin also touched upon the issue related to the Caspian Sea status: “We agreed that it is necessary to swiftly finalize the convention of the legal status of the Caspian Sea in the fifth summit of the leaders of the five Caspian Sea states in Astana this year”.

In a joint statement made by the Russian and Iranian presidents, the parties express their willingness to cooperate to ensure peace, stability and security in the Caspian region, and develop shipping, transit and multimodal transportation, sustainable development, environmental protection, the conservation and management water and biological resources, combating oil pollution, tourism and marine scientific research, etc.

