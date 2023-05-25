Putin: Russian-Azerbaijani relations are at a high level

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Russian-Azerbaijani relations are at a high level,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin as he met President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“In general, Russian-Azerbaijani relations, if we speak about the bilateral basis, are at a high level and are also progressively developing on the principles of equality, taking into account the interests of each other and in accordance with the Declaration on Allied Interaction signed in February 2022. We are all very happy about this,” the Russian President noted.

News.Az