Putin: Russia’s trade restrictions with Turkey lifted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade restrictions between Russia and Turkey have already been lifted, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference after talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, RIA Novosti reports.

The Russian president added that during his meeting with Erdogan, agreements were reached to complete resolution of problems related to the restrictions.

“We presume that any restriction destroys the economy, ultimately harming our producers,” said Putin.

Russia put an embargo on supply of a number of products from Turkey on January 1, 2016 after the downing of a Russian Su-24 warplane by Turkey’s Air Force on November 24, 2015.

News.Az

News.Az