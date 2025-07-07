Putin sacks Russia's transport minister
Photo: Izvestia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree dismissing the country's Transport Minister Roman Starovoit, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
"Roman Starovoit is hereby dismissed from the position of Russia’s transport minister," the decree reads.
Starovoit was appointed to the post in May 2024. Prior to that, he served as governor of the borderline Kursk Region.