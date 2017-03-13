Putin, Sargsyan to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan is to visit Russia on March 14-15.

The visit is due at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As part of the meeting the sides will discuss main issues of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, commercial and cultural and humanitarian fields, as well as prospects of developing mutual integration in Eurasian space.

According to Kremlin's press service, during the meeting the sides will also exchange views on the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

