Putin, Saudi Crown Prince discuss OPEC+

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia held a telephone conversation on Thursday, April 1, and raised the topic of OPEC+, among other things, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, TASS reports.

"The topic of OPEC+ was discussed during this conversation, we appreciate the friendly and very effective nature of our interaction with Riyadh," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

He also said that the outcome of Thursday’s OPEC+ ministerial meeting was reported to the Russian leader.

News.Az