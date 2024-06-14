Putin says Eurasian partnership may form basis of new security system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to facilitate in every way international agreements on shaping a new security system, noting that the Greater Eurasian Partnership may become its socio-economic foundation, News.Az reports citing TASS.

At a meeting with the leadership of the diplomatic agency, the head of state pointed out the necessity to develop effective international trade mechanisms, including expanding transactions in national currencies and creating independent payment systems. Putin also pointed out the importance of developing international transport corridors in Eurasia."Along the lines of the Foreign Ministry, I am instructing to provide every assistance in the development of international agreements on all these tracks, they are extremely important in bolstering economic cooperation, both ours and our partners. This way, the development of the Greater Eurasian Partnership should also receive a new impetus, essentially becoming a socio-economic basis for a new system of indivisible security in Europe," the Russian leader said.

News.Az