Putin says Finland, Sweden's accession to NATO is no threat to Russia, but will draw a response

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia has no issues with Finland and Sweden and therefore their entry into NATO does not create a threat for Moscow, but the move will certainly draw a response, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Russia has no problems with these states (Finland, Sweden). There is no immediate threat to Russia ... But the expansion of military infrastructure to this territory will certainly provoke our response," he told a meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow.

The response will depend on the steps taken by the alliance vis-à-vis military development in Finland and Sweden, Putin added.

The CSTO summit marked the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty, and the 20th anniversary of the organization, which was formed 10 years after the signing of the agreement.

The leaders of Finland and Sweden have confirmed their intention to join NATO, abandoning decades of military non-alignment.

