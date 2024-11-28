Putin says Russia fired 100 missiles at Ukraine in past two days

Russia has launched 100 missiles of various types and 466 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Ukraine over the past two days in retaliation for ongoing strikes using US-supplied weapons, President Vladimir Putin announced.

Putin made the remarks at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Astana on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. The president urged Russia’s enemies to keep in mind that it has hypersonic missiles and other weapons which are unrivaled by anything in the world today, such as the Kalibr cruise missile and Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missile systems. "Their production is being ramped up full tilt," he noted."It was precisely these weapon systems that we have used in the past two days in response to the ongoing strikes by ATACMS missiles deep into Russia. A total of 100 systems, 100 missiles of various types, which I just mentioned, and 466 drones were used," the Russian leader said.According to the president, overnight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a comprehensive strike with 90 missiles and 100 drones, hitting 17 Ukrainian military targets. "The strikes we carried out were a response to the ongoing strikes on Russian territory by US ATACMS missiles. As I have said over and over again, our side will always respond," Putin emphasized.

