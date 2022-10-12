Putin says Russia ready to buy European goods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is ready to buy European goods but European countries are not selling them, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin made the remarks while speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“I cannot but highlight certain statistical data. According to data of Europeans, export to Russia was 89.3 bln euro in 2021 and import from Russia - 162.5 bln. The deficit in favor of Russia was 73.2 bln euro. This was in 2021. Such deficit increased to 103.2 bln euro during first months of this year,” the president said.

“We are selling what they want to buy, please, at market prices. We are ready to buy from you but you do not actually sell. The deficit is growing. Cooperation with Russia should not be rejected, that is all,” Putin added.

