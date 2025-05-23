Putin says Russia remains one of top five global arms exporters

Russia maintains its leading role in the global arms market and ranks among the top five exporters, President Vladimir Putin stated during the meeting of the Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation.

"Russia continues to be among the top five leaders of the global arms market and keeps its leading positions in many areas," the president said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Such indicator "once again confirmed quality, reliability and efficiency of military products manufactured by armorers," Putin added.

News.Az