Putin says Russian peacekeepers are ‘guarantor’ of peace in Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers are the guarantor of peace in Karabakh, President Vladimir Putin said Monday as he addressed a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent acts as the guarantor of the achieved peace. With our assistance, the delivery of humanitarian cargo is carried out, and the territories are cleared of mines," Putin noted.

Commenting on the situation in Karabakh, the Russian leader said "a bad peace is better than a good war".

News.Az